Noon Years Eve 2020

Ringing in 2020 early

Posted: Friday, January 3, 2020 9:42 am

Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

Braylon Rowlinson, 8 (left), works on a craft project while Timmy Wright, 6, looks on during a Noon Years Eve party at the North Baltimore Public Library Tuesday. Kids enjoyed games and crafts while ringing the new year in early at the library.

Posted in , on Friday, January 3, 2020 9:42 am.

Calendar

