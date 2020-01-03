Ringing in 2020 early

Braylon Rowlinson, 8 (left), works on a craft project while Timmy Wright, 6, looks on during a Noon Years Eve party at the North Baltimore Public Library Tuesday. Kids enjoyed games and crafts while ringing the new year in early at the library.
Posted: Friday, January 3, 2020 9:42 am
Posted in Community, Youth on Friday, January 3, 2020 9:42 am.
