PERRYSBURG — Children’s Noon Year’s Eve celebration kits will be available for families that want to celebrate at home this year.
Noon Year’s Eve has always been a popular event at Way Public Library, but it’s going to be a little different this year because of the pandemic.
The kits are being put together in the Children’s Department.
“We normally have a Noon Year’s Eve party for the children, because midnight is past their bedtime. They would celebrate with us at noon on New Year’s Eve, but since they can’t do that with us in-person we’re providing a little kit,” Rose Mills, library public relations specialist, said.
The final contents of the kit have not yet been determined, but Mills said that she’s pretty sure that there will be some confetti.
“Yes, there will probably be some confetti involved, and maybe a noise maker. It will be a surprise,” Mills said. “The idea is to help the families to celebrate at home.”
The event is normally one of the most popular of the year.
“It is. We would have a huge crowd for Noon Year’s Eve. The kids will do crafts and have fun food and then they would have the balloon drop, downstairs in the meeting room, and it’s complete pandemonium,” Mills said of the previous events. “There’s no way. They are on top of each other.”
There will normally be 70 elementary school age children and their parents. The age range is being expanded this year, with the party kits being designed for kids from ages 4 to 12.
While Mills said that foot traffic at the library is down during the pandemic, which has also been affected by the various on-going changes to their rules, the various kits that they are regularly putting together are extremely popular. Hundreds of different kits, some for adults and some for children, are being distributed every month.
Beginning Nov. 23 the library restricted visits to a maximum of thirty minutes. Staff have asked that patrons plan ahead and keep browsing to a minimum, keeping library visits quick and efficient, or to use curbside pickup service.
Public computers will still be available, but their use has been reduced to a maximum of 30 minutes per day per patron. Meeting rooms have also been closed again and will not be available until conditions are more favorable for meeting together. Additionally, all extra seating has been removed from the main level, in order to discourage gathering and lingering.
The announcement letting families know when the Noon Year’s Eve party kits are ready for pickup will be posted on the library website https://www.waylibrary.info/ and on the library Facebook page.
They are free and will be available for pick-up in the library, and as curbside pickup.