The Wood County Agricultural Society Senior Fair Board has announced the entertainment line up for the 2020 Wood County Fair.
Aug. 3
Noon – Harness racing with para-mutual
6 p.m. – Wood County Fire Fighter Assoc. Awards
Post Everlasting Ceremony
7 p.m. – Opening Ceremonies
King and Queen Contest
Aug. 4
5 p.m. – Harness racing with para-mutual
Aug. 5
TBD – Fire Fighter Water Ball competition
Aug. 6
TBD – Hay Bale loading competition (youth, open, and celebrity divisions)
Aug. 7
7 p.m. – Monster Truck Showdown
Aug. 8
7:30 p.m. – Diamond J Rodeo
Aug 9
11 a.m. – Draft Horse and Pony Hitch Show
7:30 p.m. – Combine Demo Derby, Mini Van Demo Derby, Lawn Mower Demo Derby, Kids Power Wheels Demo
Aug. 10
7:30 p.m. – Demo Derby
Also the June 25 meeting the ride committee presented a proposal from Durant Amusements and Jessop Amusements to allow Jessop to join together and fill Durant’s contract (under Durant’s supervision) and have rides. The board voted unanimously to allow this change and have a limited number of rides this year.
Other entertainment that will be on the grounds, including Dennis Beach – chain saw carver, lumberjack show and the petting zoo.
Events that have been canceled: Wood County Youth Parade, cheerleading competition, truck and tractor pulls, draft horse and ponyPulls, Emily Ann Roberts free concert, roaming magician, bake show competition, pie auction, and homemade wines and brew.
There will not be a free tent, with the cancellation of the Wood County Committee on Aging’s events there is not a need for one; however, the free admission for seniors and veteranswill continue on their respective days at the fair.
The Junior Fair Livestock Sale will be entirely online this year. Each youth will have one “page” on the site to display all their market livestock projects. The format for this year will be entirely donations to each youth, it will not be an auction type format. The details about the site, and instructions to register and use it will be forth coming. It will be distributed by the youth and available on our web-site. The feeder calf sale will be held as normal on Saturday morning.
In other reports to the board, it was announced that the installation of fiber optic lines by Amplex was nearing completion, that the safety and security committee had another scheduled meeting with the sheriffs office on June 29, and that the Junior Fair Board had begun work days held every Saturday morning, and there would be a scheduled joint meeting of both JFB and SFB livestock committees on July 16.
The board was reminded to contact their golf cart sponsors and discussed trash removal for the fair.