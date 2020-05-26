PEMBERVILLE – Eastwood Local Schools could see more than $2 million cut in revenue in the next four years.
That may push up the timeline for a new operating levy.
Treasurer Brad McCracken presented the five-year forecast at the school board’s May meeting. He said state foundation funding was cut by $325,615 through the end of this fiscal year, which is June 30. He expected another 10% cut – or $580,000 — for fiscal year 2021.
Those reductions are due to the collapse in Ohio’s economy with businesses closed and residents being told to stay at home due to the pandemic. Without the influx of income tax into the state coffers, Gov. Mike DeWine cut $300 million from the education budget through the end of June.
More cuts are expected next fiscal year.
“With funding uncertainty from Columbus and cuts resulting from the COVID state tax revenue collapse, we are facing a funding loss of $326,000 this year, likely $1.3 million next year, and another $460,000 in fiscal year 2022 due to increased local property wealth measurements as the NEXUS valuation enters into the state funding formula,” McCracken wrote in his report.
The total for state aid was $6.17 million in fiscal year 2019, $5.87 million this year and $4.79 million in fiscal year 2024.
The cuts put the estimated timing for a new tax request for the 2022 ballot, according to McCracken. The goal is to review budgets in the next month in the hope of deferring a tax request to 2023 or 2024.
As for other revenues in his forecast, McCracken expects property tax revenues to increase by around $500,000 for next year and that same amount, or about $7.5 million, to be collected each of the next four years.
Future agricultural valuation reductions are assumed to be offset by increased residential valuations.
In 2016 district voters renewed a five-year earned income tax that runs through 2021. Revenues from the tax for the last fiscal year were $2.24 million, up 1.3% from the prior year reflecting local employment and wage growth.
“Fiscal year 2020 showed that our local economy was firing on all cylinders as the income tax grew to $2,352,925.58, up 4.9%,” McCracken wrote.
He is predicting a drop of $350,000, or 14.9%, to $2 million in income tax collections next year.
He said he doesn’t expect it to recover to pre-COVID-19 levels for five years.
McCracken indicated expenses are based on the assumption that students will be in the classroom this fall.
At the time of the forecast, “fiscal year 2021 educational requirements are not yet defined by the state that affect whether we can be a brick-and-mortar school, a blended model school, or an e-school to start the year,” he wrote in his report.
The supplies budget for fiscal year 2021 was increased, from $442,300 to $712,125, for the purchase of personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies. Many e-learning software options that were offered free to districts during this spring will not be free in the fall.
McCracken is hopeful supply expenses will decline in fiscal year 2022 and items related to the pandemic are eliminated.
School districts typically expend between 80% and 85% of all spending on personnel and benefits. Eastwood is projected to expend 78%-80% for salary and benefits during this forecast period.
Wage agreements with Eastwood Education Association for fiscal years 2020-22 have base salary increases of 2.25%, 2% and 1.75%. The Ohio Association of Public School Employees agreed to 2.5%, 2%, 1.5%.
Salaries for the current year are $9.47 million. That line item increases to $9.82 million next year and $10.86 million in fiscal year 2024.
Retirement and insurance benefits increased almost $250,000 for next year and a total of $865,529 for the next four years to total $4.84 million in fiscal year 2024.
Revenue for the next four years is expected to drop from $18.03 million this year to $15.19 million in fiscal year 2024 without the renewal of the income tax. With its renewal, revenues in fiscal year 2024 are expected to be $17.41 million.
Expenses are expected to jump from $18.13 million for the current year to $21 million in fiscal year 2024 for a shortage of $5.80 million.
The district currently has a cash fund balance of $9.38 million, but that will be used and be negative $1.57 million in fiscal year 2024.