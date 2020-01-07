1 box, 11-ounce vanilla wafers

12.5 ounces white melting chocolate (1 package)

8 ounces (1 brick) softened cream cheese

Instructions

Crush the cookies to a fine texture, using a food processor or a rolling pin. Add the cream cheese to the cookie crumbs in a mixing bowl. Mix until blended, using a stand mixer or a hand mixer. Scoop 1-inch diameter balls and roll between palms to shape smooth. Chill in refrigerator for 20 minutes.

Microwave chocolate pieces in 30 second intervals, stirring until smooth and melted. A double boiler could alternatively be used.

Drop the chilled and shaped cookies into the chocolate and coat well, place on baking rack to drip clean. Sprinkle with gold sugar sprinkles while chocolate is cooling on cookies.

Refrigerate cookies in an air tight container for up to three weeks.

Alternate options

Any crunchy cookie, chocolate flavors and sprinkles can be used to fit a party theme. Daniel has tried chocolate sandwich cookies, ginger snaps, milk chocolate pieces, dark chocolate pieces and silver sugar sprinkles.