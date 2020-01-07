Revelation of a cookie - Sentinel-Tribune: Community

Cook's Corner Revelation of a cookie

Cookies cover two of the three gifts of the magi

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
12th Night Cookies

1 box, 11-ounce vanilla wafers

12.5 ounces white melting chocolate (1 package)

8 ounces (1 brick) softened cream cheese

Instructions

Crush the cookies to a fine texture, using a food processor or a rolling pin. Add the cream cheese to the cookie crumbs in a mixing bowl. Mix until blended, using a stand mixer or a hand mixer. Scoop 1-inch diameter balls and roll between palms to shape smooth. Chill in refrigerator for 20 minutes.

Microwave chocolate pieces in 30 second intervals, stirring until smooth and melted. A double boiler could alternatively be used.

Drop the chilled and shaped cookies into the chocolate and coat well, place on baking rack to drip clean. Sprinkle with gold sugar sprinkles while chocolate is cooling on cookies.

Refrigerate cookies in an air tight container for up to three weeks.

Alternate options

Any crunchy cookie, chocolate flavors and sprinkles can be used to fit a party theme. Daniel has tried chocolate sandwich cookies, ginger snaps, milk chocolate pieces, dark chocolate pieces and silver sugar sprinkles.

Posted: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 8:00 am

Revelation of a cookie By Roger LaPointe, Sentinel-Tribune Staff Writer Sentinel-Tribune

A Bowling Green pre-teen has made a gift of a dessert that he calls 12th Night Cookies.

He’s sharing the recipe in the hope of getting more cookies.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

More about

More about

More about

Posted in , on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 8:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended
Popular Facebook Activity

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2020, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]