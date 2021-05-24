PERRYSBURG — Retiring Perrysburg High School Principal Michael Short was honored at last week’s board of education meeting by a list of groups that included past students and state officials.
Proclamations were given to Short from State Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green; State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg; and Perrysburg Mayor Tom Mackin.
Ghanbari was at the meeting to hand to present the commendation from the Ohio House of Representatives.
“In all of your endeavors you have enthusiastically demonstrated your profound commitment to helping students and without question you have been one of Ohio’s most precious assets and clearly few can rival the depth and duration to your allegiance to education. You have inspired trust and confidence by motivating students and faculty alike,” Ghanbari said.
A recognition plaque, created in the high school STEM lab envisioned by Short, was presented to him by Superintendent Tom Hosler.
“I can tell you that his retirement will leave a hole in our community and with me. Speaking as a superintendent of more than 21 years, Dr. Michael Short is the finest high school principal with whom I’ve had the pleasure of serving. Watching Dr. Short through the years continue to inspire faculty, staff members and students alike to achieve their greatest potential, that there is no doubt in my mind that Perrysburg is a much better place because of him,” Hosler said.
Short was also given an honorary induction into the alumni association by Jeff Abke. He is one of only two alumnus who are not graduates of Perrysburg High School.
The recognition was followed by a video montage presentation presented by Dave Dakolios, assistant principal. It included appreciative messages from students, staff and teachers. The video can be seen at https://youtu.be/nD6RC6-bKMc on the internet.