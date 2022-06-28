Learn about the history of your house, a property, or a local business with the Wood County District Public Library.
Join the library for If These Walls Could Talk: Researching Property History on July 18 at 2 p.m. in Meeting Room C at the library, 251 N. Main St.
Local History Librarian Marnie Pratt will show participants how to use the library and other community resources to uncover the rich past and shed light on questions about local properties.
Registration is required. To register, call 419-352-5050, email [email protected], or register online at wcdpl.org.