The special election for transfer of territory of Bowling Green City School District issues voting will take place on Tuesday between 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Only registered voters in the petition map sections of Center, Jackson, Liberty, Milton, Plain and Richfield (Henry County) townships will be eligible to vote.
No voters in Bowling Green City corporation limits are eligible.
Township voters can check on their eligibility by going to the Wood County Board of Elections website at www.co.wood.oh.us/boe Voters can look up street lists, maps or their voter registration information to see if they are included in the petition area.
Voters who wish to vote an absentee ballot by mail must submit an application by mail or placed in the secure board of elections drop box outside the courthouse main entrance. Applications must be received at the Wood County Board of Elections by Saturday at noon. Applications are available on the board website and in the lobby of the Wood County Courthouse.
Voters who wish to vote in-person may appear at the board of elections office located at the Wood County Courthouse. Masks are required within the courthouse complex. Voting hours are 8 a.m.-7 p.m. through Friday, Saturday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday from 1-5 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Election Day voting for all eligible voters will take place at the Bowling Green Church of the Nazarene, 1855 Gorrill Road. All eligible voters were mailed a notice regarding this temporary polling location change.