PERRYSBURG– Second quarter estimated tax payments for the city are due June 15.
Estimated tax payment vouchers and corresponding instructions are available online at www.ci.perrysburg.oh.us on the income tax division’s website. Taxpayers may also obtain payment vouchers in the atrium area of the municipal building, 201 W. Indiana Ave.
Taxpayers are reminded to write their account number or Social Security number, name and address on the payment voucher. Taxpayers should also write the last four digits of their social security number and “2022 2Q” in the memo section of their check.
Checks or money orders, made payable to the City of Perrysburg Tax Commissioner, should be mailed to: City of Perrysburg Tax Commissioner, P.O. Box 490, Perrysburg, OH 43552.
Taxpayers may also drop off payment in the secure mail slot located along the wall of the Municipal Building in the atrium area via the entrance along Walnut Street.
Credit card payments may also be made online at www.officialpayments.com.
For more information, contact the income tax office for assistance. Questions may be emailed to itax@ci.perrysburg.oh.us or call 419-872-8035 during normal office hours, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays.