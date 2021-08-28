PERRYSBURG – A Renewed Mind, a division of OhioGuidestone, will commemorate the first ever Ohio Overdose Awareness Day on Tuesday with special events at agency locations.
There will be a flag memorial display for families to remember their loves ones who have been lost to an overdose. There will also be a moment of silence and various speakers, including the mayors from the cities of each location.
Ohio Overdose Awareness Day remembers the lives lost to the overdose epidemic and brings awareness that help is available. Data shows over 4,500 lives were lost to overdoses in 2020.
A Renewed Mind and OhioGuidestone offer support and resources to find a path to recovery. Each year, the agency serves thousands of individuals with substance use disorder treatment.
“We know the recovery journey is not a straight line but has many ups and downs and unfortunately relapses are common,” said ARM President Matt Rizzo. “But we also celebrate that there is help in our communities for those struggling with addiction. Recovery is possible and lives can be transformed.”
Ohio Overdose Awareness Day legislation was passed by Ohio Senate and House and signed by Gov. Mike DeWine on July 1.
Renewed Mind is located at 885 Commerce Drive.
For more information, visit arenewedmindservices.org.