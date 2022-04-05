PERRYSBURG — Registration for the City of Perrysburg’s Summer Recreation Program begins in April. Programming starts June 15 and ends Aug. 4. New this year, the city will be offering online registration for the first time.
The program offers more than 50 camps and activities for children ages 3-14 years old. Most activities take place at Municipal Park and cost $20 or less, many are free. Camps that are offered include soccer, tennis, basketball, cheerleading, baton, baseball, science, dance, superhero camp, and much more.
Registration begins April 11 for Perrysburg residents and April 18 for non-residents (Perrysburg Township residents are considered non-residents). The registration link and Program Guide will soon be available on the City’s website at www.ci.perrysburg.oh.us. The Program Guide will include all camps, programs, age ranges and costs.