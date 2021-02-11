PERRYSBURG — Registration for the city’s Safety Town Program is open for 2021.
The purpose of Safety Town is to teach basic safety education focusing on pedestrian, bicycle, bus, and recreational safety. Children who will be entering kindergarten or first grade are strongly encouraged to attend this long lasting and worthwhile program.
The Safety Town program is presented for the Perrysburg school children by the City of Perrysburg with the cooperation of the Perrysburg Police Division. All teachers and police officers are fully certified. Children planning to attend Safety Town must live or attend school in the Perrysburg school district.
In order to keep Safety Town safe for children and staff, the City will be following COVID-19 guidelines provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Ohio Department of Health.
Any of the below information is subject to change at any point due to guidelines issued by CDC or mandated by ODH.
Safety Town Information 2021:
Location: Woodland Elementary School (27979 White Rd, Perrysburg, OH 43551)
Dates: June 7-18
Closing Exercise: June 18 in the morning
Morning Session: 9-11 a.m.
Afternoon Session: noon-2 p.m.
Both sessions fill up quickly, so it is recommended that families submit their registration as soon as possible. Registration forms can be found on the City’s website or picked up at the Perrysburg Police Division, 330 Walnut St. A COVID-19 waiver and an emergency medical form must be completed and submitted with registration, along with a $35 fee (payable only by check or money order made out to Perrysburg Safety Town) to help defray such costs as materials, snacks and drinks, special events, equipment, and personnel. Do not send cash. No refunds will be issued after May 29.
The cut-off date for registration is May 24. All registration forms, emergency medical forms, and fees are to be at the police department by May 24 in order for your child to attend Safety Town.
Registration forms, emergency medical forms, and fees may be sent to:
Safety Town
℅ Officer Shannon Kociancic
Perrysburg Police Division
330 Walnut St.
Perrysburg, OH 43551