PERRYSBURG — Registration is under way for full and part-time adult post-secondary programs at Penta Career Center.
Programs begin Aug. 23 and include automotive mechanic technician; builder, contractor and remodeler technology; heating, air conditioning and refrigeration mechanic and repair; and welding.
Penta’s part-time courses have flexible starting dates and include programs like plumbing apprenticeship and forklift training.
Penta adult post-secondary also has a second location at 760 W. Newton Road in Bowling Green for adults interested in welding programs and forklift training.
For companies and businesses, Penta offers customized workforce development training at a reasonable cost at your location or in Penta’s classrooms and labs.
Penta also offers more than 300 affordable online courses in areas such as medical terminology, computers, finance, and marketing. Through Penta’s partnership with Ed2go, the online courses are taught by expert instructors and start at $115 per six-week course.
Adults who want to improve their reading, writing, and math skills or study for the High School Equivalency exam can register for Penta’s Aspire Career Pathways Readiness program, offered at many convenient locations.
To register, call 419-661-6554 or stop by Penta at 9301 Buck Road in Perrysburg. Additional information is available by visiting www.pentacareercenter.org and clicking on “Adult Education.”
Financial aid is available for students who qualify.