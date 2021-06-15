PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library invites adults age 19 and up to register for the Adult Summer Reading Program, Tails and Tales. Sign up online at waylibrary.info.
At Way, adult readers, just like youth readers, get rewarded for reading during the summer. Participating in the Summer Reading Program offers chances to win terrific prizes, including a $50 Mud Hens gift card, a bird watching package, a gift tote of whale-themed items, and a matching pair of outdoor games.
Way cardholders can use the READSquared app through the library website or download the mobile app to participate. By tracking books read, writing reviews, and completing virtual challenges, those registered can earn digital badges and prize entries.
BINGO cards can also be found on the library website for program participants. Submitting completed bingo game cards will earn fun prizes and discounts to participating Ohio state park locations and the Ohio Renaissance Festival.
A variety of interesting and informative in-person and virtual programs have been slated for adults this summer, as well. For more information and to register, visit waylibrary.info.
Tails and Tales will continue through July 31. All prize winners will be notified by Aug. 2.