TOLEDO — The American Red Cross is encouraging community members to help their neighbors in need by volunteering. The organization will host a virtual volunteer information session to showcase volunteer opportunities in Northwest Ohio.
Volunteer positions available include:
Responding to disasters and providing assistance, including shelter, food and comfort following a home fire, flood, tornado or other emergency
Transporting donated blood and assisting at blood drives, which keep our nation’s blood supply stable
Providing support to our military, veterans and their families
The event is Friday from noon-1 p.m. Those interested in attending can RSVP to Melanie Collins at melanie.collins4@redcross.org or 330-204-6615. A meeting link will be sent to all those who RSVP.