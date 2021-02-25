Record-breaking cold and winter storms across much of the U.S. have had a significant impact on blood and platelet donations. The American Red Cross is urging healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give now to ensure blood products are available for patient emergencies when help can’t wait.
Extreme winter weather has forced the cancellation of hundreds of Red Cross blood drives in about 30 states and caused more than 15,000 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. In Ohio, nearly 700 donations have gone uncollected as more than 20 blood drives canceled across the state.
To help ensure lifesaving patient care isn’t impacted, individuals are urged to make appointments to donate in the coming days and weeks by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for coronavirus antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms.
Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway, Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. and Tuesdays, Thursdays: 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Bowling Green
March 6, 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 875 Haskins Road
March 10, 2-7 p.m., Wood County Fairgrounds, 13800 W. Poe Road
Millbury
March 6, 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Lakewood Church of the Brethren, 27009 Lemoyne Road
North Baltimore
March 12, noon-6 p.m., North Baltimore American Legion, 539 E. South St.
Perrysburg
March 5, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Holiday Inn & Suites Perrysburg, 27355 Carronade Drive
March 13, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 E. Indiana Ave.
Waterville
March 15, 1-7 p.m., Waterville Community Church, 8217 Dutch Road
Whitehouse
Wednesday, 1-6 p.m., Whitehouse American Legion, 6910 S. Providence Road.