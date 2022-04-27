National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community.
NAMI Wood County has a variety of free programming throughout the year, available to all Wood County residents. Mental health treatment is more than attending therapy sessions and taking medication. It requires treating the whole person, including spiritually, physically, and emotionally.
On May 26 from 9-5 p.m. at Bowling Green State University Levis Commons in Perrysburg, NAMI Wood County will be hosting a one day, hybrid Mental Health Conference Series available to both clinical professionals and community members.
Titled “Recovery: More Than Just a Pill,” participants will learn different treatment techniques, how to connect with clients as a clinician, cultural competency, implicit bias, self-advocacy, and more. Participants will also have the opportunity to learn about NAMI Wood County’s programs and hear first-person perspective from individuals living in recovery.
Cost for admission is $35 for in-person attendance and $25 for online participation. Boxed lunches are provided for in-person attendees. There are currently seven continuing education units available from the Ohio Counselor, Social Worker, and Marriage & Family Therapist Board, including 1.5 Ethic Continuing Education Units. There will also be vendor tables available for participants.
New and existing members of NAMI Wood County will receive half off admission for the conference. Contact NCAMI Wood County about your membership code.
Visit to learn more and register: https://namiwoodcounty.org/mental-health-101/.
If interested in becoming a NAMI Wood County member, visit their website for more details at www.namiwodocounty.org.
Membership levels range from $5 to $60. NAMI Wood County is also continuing its NAMI Connections support group in a hybrid model. Other support groups, like Peer and Family, have resumed to in-person.
Visit www.namiwodocounty.org for more information and to register for their programming. Email info@namiwoodcounty.org or call 419-352-0626 for more information.