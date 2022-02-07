MAUMEE — First Presbyterian Church of Maumee is offering its fifth program in a series of afternoon recitals on Feb. 17 at 1 p.m., with a program featuring instrumental music graduate students from Bowling Green State University.
Th students will present a program titled “Projections: Reflections in Front and Shadows Behind.”
The concert will feature a mix of musical works from the classical era and from most recent years as a mini-survey of classical music across time.
The program has been organized by Connor Gibbs, graduate student from BGSU. In addition to putting this program together, he is also performing an original composition.
“It should be a really splendid and wonderful program, including some pieces from Mozart and Fauré to Hailstork and Beach,” said Gibbs, a percussionist who is originally from western Massachusetts and is pursuing a Master of Music in Composition at BGSU.
Additional performers include:
Ariel Magno da Costa, piano, originally from Brazil, who completed his doctoral studies in Contemporary Music in 2021
Lauren Nichols, flute, Bachelor of Arts in Flute Performance and Studio Art from Fresno Pacific University in California, pursuing a Master of Music in Flute Performance at BGSU where she holds a Graduate Assistantship.
Janell Preheim, violin, originally from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, a first-year master’s student studying Violin Performance
Lesley Rudin, violin, originally from Buffalo, pursuing a master’s in Viola Performance
Adrian Tellez, cello, from Houston, pursuing a Master of Music in Cello Performance
Min-Han Tsai, violin, from Taiwan, a second-year master’s student studying Violin Performance
The recital is free and will have a duration of approximately 50 minutes. All are welcome to attend.
For more information, visit firstpresmaumee.org or call 419-893-0223.