Recipe’s stuffed with family fun

Ingredients

5 pound leg of lamb

5 tablespoons Syrian Spice

5 cups basmati rice

2 whole 1 pound jars of grape leaves

2 ½ teaspoons salt

5 fresh lemons

Directions

Grind meat. Mix lamb, spice, rice and salt. Lay grape leaves flat with the white side up, which makes the meat go onto the back side of the leaf. Use enough of the mixture to make the roll about the thickness of your finger. Fold in the ends and then roll it up. Don’t worry about it being as tight as you see in the restaurants, it will tighten up when the rice expands during steaming. Fill your stock pot with the rolled grape leaves and place a plate in the pot to hold the grape leaves down under the water. Fill with water up to the top of the grape leaves.

“Everything’s raw in here. The meat’s raw, the rice is raw, everything’s rolled and they are ready to go,” Strausbaugh said.

Cook on medium high heat to boil and then put the heat on low. Keep at a boil for an hour. The water will be almost entirely gone, because it gets absorbed by the rice. Remove grape leaves and then squeeze the five fresh lemons over the top. Serve warm.

Serves 20, or three meals when feeding six kids.

“You never know how many grape leaves you’re going to get. They’re different sizes (from the jar) and they break,” Strausbaugh said.

Serve with hummus, pita and plain yogurt. His mother used to make home-made yogurt called labneh. For the adults, Strausbaugh recommends pairing with a red wine.