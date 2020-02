Ingredients

1 pound ground chuck

1 packet taco seasoning

½ cup water

½ cup sour cream

1 cup grated cheddar cheese

2 cups corn chips, crushed

1 tube refrigerated crescent rolls

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cook ground chuck in a skillet, drain grease, add taco seasoning and water and prepare as directed on the packet. Set aside.

Split crescent rolls into triangles and line a 9-inch deep pie plate with the rolls to form the crust. Spread 1 cups of corn chips over the bottom of the crust. Add seasoned beef on top. Spread sour cream on top of the taco meat then top with 1 cup of cheese. Top with the remaining crushed corn chips.

Bake for 20 minutes or until crust is golden brown.

Serve with shredded lettuce, salsa, sour cream and guacamole on the side.