Ingredients

¾ cup shortening

1 cup sugar (dark brown sugar used here)

¼ cup Brer Rabbit molasses (if you can’t find it, use whatever is available)

1 egg

2 teaspoons baking soda

2 cups flour

½ teaspoon cloves

½ teaspoon ginger

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt (optional)

Directions:

Melt shortening and cool. Add sugar and molasses. Beat well. Stir in flour, soda, spices, and salt. Mix well and chill.

Form into 1-inch balls, roll in sugar. Bake for 8-10 minutes at 350. After they come out of the oven slightly flatten them with the bottom of a glass.

This recipe doubles or even triples very well. These cookies travel and freeze well, too.