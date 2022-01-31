Cate Korsnack has joined the Wood County Ag-Venture as an intern. She has a passion for agriculture, local ties to the community and is a communication and digital marketing student at the University of Toledo. Her personality, skills, and passion are an asset to the 2022 Wood County Ag-Venture Self Driving Farm Tour. Event and photos from the 2018 self driving farm tour can be found on the district website at www.woodswcd.com under the Ag-Venture tab.

