Reading rewards

Ethan Johnson shakes hands with Roger Frank, principal of Elmwood Middle School, during an awards lunch earlier this month at the school. Every summer Scholastic runs an online summer reading challenge. Of the 1.61 million minutes read in Ohio, 57,207 were read by Elmwood Middle School students. Twenty-seven students grades 5-8 read at least 500 minutes are were treated to a lasagna lunch and celebratory cake. Each also received a certificate of achievement, a holographic bookmark, a pair of book themed socks and a $15 gift certificate to be spent at the middle school Scholastic Book Fair in February.