Reading rewards - Sentinel-Tribune: Community

Elmwood Middle School Reading Awards

Reading rewards

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, October 30, 2019 8:47 am

Reading rewards Photo by J.D. Poooley/Sentinel-Tribune Sentinel-Tribune

Ethan Johnson shakes hands with Roger Frank, principal of Elmwood Middle School, during an awards lunch earlier this month at the school. Every summer Scholastic runs an online summer reading challenge. Of the 1.61 million minutes read in Ohio, 57,207 were read by Elmwood Middle School students. Twenty-seven students grades 5-8 read at least 500 minutes are were treated to a lasagna lunch and celebratory cake. Each also received a certificate of achievement, a holographic bookmark, a pair of book themed socks and a $15 gift certificate to be spent at the middle school Scholastic Book Fair in February.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

Posted in , on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 8:47 am.

Recommended
Popular Facebook Activity

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]