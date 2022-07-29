BLOOMDALE — Making improvements to a barn has got the goat of an Elmwood student.
Dakota Blasius, an eighth grader, is raising money for the Wood County Fair goat department.
This summer, Blasius has been spending time doing fundraisers for the goat department.
He came up with the idea himself when he realized that the goat barn needed some improvements. Blasius raised the idea at a meeting and when everyone thought it was a good idea, he began selling candy bars.
Since then, people have given him other ideas and he now sells beef sticks and pizza too.
The money that is raised will go toward improving some things at the goat barn and making sure maintenance is kept up, Blasius said.
“You know like the wooden pens, we’re going to get rid of those and get better. We’re going to get metal, steel ones,” he said. “And then we’re going to put outlets outside the building so we can shear them out there.”
Along with the new pens, the money will go to adding more space at the barn.
This year at the fair, Blasius said they will have to add a tent to make enough room for all the goats and handlers.
The building that is now the goat barn has been used for many generations for many different things. It previously housed different animals before it officially became the goat barn.
“We have all those wooden pens from when the alpacas were in there … but they’re not in the best shape,” Blasius said.
While he would have liked everything to be ready for this week’s fair, Blasius said everything that needs to be added or fixed most likely won’t be done in time.
Blasius said due to things being on backorder he hasn’t yet received what he needs. Also, the steel he needs for the new pens is very expensive and the prices keep changing, so he isn’t entirely sure exactly how much money he needs to raise.
“Because steel jumps every five minutes. Some people give me a quote and then they tell me no, we’re going to have to change that,” he said.
Through his fundraising, Blasius has already raised over $2,000. He has done it all mostly by himself, with only the help of his parents.
Along with raising money for the department, Blasius also shows his own goats. He has 19 goats and first became involved with goats when his neighbor gave him two of hers that she couldn’t sell.
Since then, he has been involved with the fair and is currently a member of Duke’s Mixture 4-H Club.
“It’s enjoyable because every year you just keep coming back and make it more fun,” he said.
Blasius will be continuing to fund raise and hopes to sell more items.