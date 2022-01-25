JERRY CITY – The parent who protested the showing of a graphic World War I movie is threatening to take legal action if the school board doesn’t stop the showing R-rated movies.
Leah Nietz attended the January Elmwood Local Schools Board of Education meeting to ask why the board hasn’t taken steps to stop a high school history teacher from showing R-rated movies full of violence and vulgar language.
“I shouldn’t be spending my time on this,” Nietz said. “I shouldn’t have to be spending my time on something that is so obviously wrong.”
She had attended the December meeting asking why “1917” was shown in her daughter’s freshman history class.
Newly elected board President Debbie Reynolds said she had watched “1917” and “Knives Out,” also shown in that class, since the December meeting.
“I have some concerns,” Reynolds said.
She said while she has no problem with showing parts of a film to enhance studies, she is concerned with how showing a full-length film takes away from class time.
“To take three or four full periods out of their curriculum is a lot,” Reynolds said about a 120-minute film.
“If they would like to show parts of a film to enhance their studies, I don’t have a problem with that,” she said. “But to show an entire film … I don’t feel you can justify that loss of class time.”
Reynolds said with one of the movies, she was concerned by the language and religious beliefs.
“With that being said, I found out that the teacher printed out a complete copy of the book and redacted the words. I gave her a lot of credit for that,” Reynolds said.
“If they can’t take the time to set up (a filter) but can take the time to cross out 25 F words, plus other language, they shouldn’t show it at all,” Nietz said.
She said it is not hard to send a notice to the teachers to not share R-rated movies, and no PG13 without a filter. Her family took 30 minutes to set up a filter to cut language and violence from their movies.
Superintendent Tony Borton said administrators are still working on getting a policy developed but the pandemic has delayed it.
Nietz said she sent options of other movies to the teacher.
“The Pianist” and “Saving Private Ryan,” both movies set in World War II, are scheduled to be shown next, Nietz said. Both movies are rated R for violence and language.
“If the time comes and she’s showing those things, it’s going to become a problem,” Nietz aid. “If I have to get attorneys involved, I don’t really care. These are things that should not be shown in this school, period.”
Neitz said these movies violate the district’s rules against profanity and harassment.
When board member Dave Lee suggested a timeline be established, Nietz said there must be a way to bar teachers from showing R-rated films until this issue is resolved.
“I’m trusting that Mr. Borton and his team are examining this issue,” said board member Ryan Lee. He questioned, as a board member, if he can dictate to staff the instructional material that they use.
Borton said he sent a draft policy to board members two weeks ago.
“We need to discuss this,” he said, “but I also don’t want to sit here like I’ve done nothing.”
Ryan Lee said he got the draft, had some questions, but didn’t respond.
He said he was not interested in making a motion to restrict any current practices of staff.
Nietz said she would like to see the draft, to which Borton responded once it is approved, it will be released to the public.
“I’m not going to be dictated on timing or dictated when we have to do something,” said board member Brian King.
The board is going to take the time to discuss the issue rationally, not emotionally, he said.
“I’m not going to react well to someone threatening me on what I have to do. We are going to do what we think is the best interest of the school district, the best interest of the community,” King said.
“We will get together, and we will have a conversation on this subject,” he said. “I’m not going to be disingenuous and tell you what you want to hear.”
“Your needs are just as important as everybody else’s, but we need time,” Reynolds said.
Borton said after the meeting that it’s the board’s job to set policy.
“All of government takes a little longer than the public likes,” he said.
Borton said it is a tough call to decide the acceptable level of profanity and that is something that will need to be defined.