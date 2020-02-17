Quiz Bowls

Elmwood defeats Fostoria
In a Feb. 5 grades 5-6 division quiz bowl match, Elmwood beat Fostoria, 120-54.
Posted: Monday, February 17, 2020 9:01 am
Elmwood defeats Fostoria
In a Feb. 5 grades 5-6 division quiz bowl match, Elmwood beat Fostoria, 120-54.
Posted in Community, Education on Monday, February 17, 2020 9:01 am. | Tags:
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2020, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]