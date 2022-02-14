Powell defeats Otsego
In a Jan. 26 grades five and six quiz bowl match, Powell Elementary defeated Otsego Elementary 126-56.
Top scorer for Powell was Levi Vanlerberg and top scorer for Otsego was Crosby Brewer.
Coaches are Allison Coldren for Powell and Elizabeth Gerken for Otsego.
N. Baltimore squeaks by Elmwood
North Baltimore Middle School defeated Elmwood Middle School in a grades seven and eight quiz bowl match held Jan. 27. The score was 76-74.
High scorer was Noah Vanlerberg for North Baltimore and Gavin Minich for Elmwood.
Coaches are Jeffrey Gregorsok at North Baltimore and Katie Smith at Elmwood.
N. Baltimore squashes Otsego
North Baltimore Middle School defeated Otsego Middle School in a grades seven and eight quiz bowl match held Jan. 27. The score was 102-34.
High scorer was Noah Vanlerberg for North Baltimore. High scorers for Otsego were Malachi May, Eliana Richards and Emy Wilkins.
Coaches are Jeffrey Gregorsok at North Baltimore and Elizabeth Gerken for Otsego.
Elmwood defeats Otsego
In a grades seven and eight quiz bowl match held Jan. 27, Elmwood defeated Otsego 66-36.
Leading scorer for Otsego was Emy Wilkins while Gavin Minich was the leading scorer for Elmwood.
Otsego is coached by Elizabeth Gerken and Elmwood is coached by Katie Smith.
Elmwood downs Hilfiker
On Jan. 27, Elmwood beat Hilfiker by a score of 142 to 38 in a grades five and six quiz bowl match.
High scores of the match were Chadryk Hiser for Elmwood and Peyton Hineline for Hilfiker.
North Baltimore defeats BGCA
During a Feb. 7 grades seven and eight quiz bowl match, North Baltimore defeated Bowling Green Christian Academy 70-64.
High scorer for North Baltimore was Noah Vanlerberg. Jeffrey Gregorsok is the coach.
High scorer for BGCA was Happy Brooks. Nemo Barnes is the coach.