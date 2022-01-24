Gibsonburg defeats Otsego
The Gibsonburg Hilfiker quiz bowl team defeated Otsego on Jan. 11 at Gibsonburg with a score of 70-52.
Leading scorers were Crosby Brewer for Otsego.
Brennen Cummings, Malachi Brough and Grayson Burkett shared high scorer at Gibsonburg.
This was a 5th/6th grade match.
BGCA defeats Powell
Bowling Green Christian Academy defeated North Baltimore’s Powell Elementary on Jan. 12 in a 5th/6th grade match.
High scorers were Darryn Grills for BGCA and Levi Vanlerberg for Powell.
Jill Kane is the BGCA coach and Allison Coldren coaches at Powell.
Elmwood defeats Fostoria
Fostoria played Elmwood on Jan. 13 at Fostoria. Elmwood won the 5th/6th grade match with the score 124-50.
High scorer for Fostoria was Sophia Brose and the high scorer for Elmwood was Chadryk Hiser.
Eastwood downs Elmwood
Eastwood played Elmwood Jan. 13 in a 7th/8th grade quiz bowl match. Eastwood won, 92-50.
High scorer for Eastwood was Henry Howard. Ken Perkins is the coach.
High scorer for Elmwood was Gavin Minich. Katie Smith is the coach.