Lake wins twice, Elmwood once
On Feb. 8 during three seventh-eighth grade quiz bowl matches, Elmwood defeated Woodmore, 76-44, where Woodmore’s high scorer was Blane Overmyer; Lake defeated Elmwood, 58-52, where Lake’s high scorer was Daniel Herman; and Lake defeated Woodmore, 72-4, where high scorers were Daniel Herman for Lake and Myles Byrd for Woodmore.
Coaches are Katelin Smith at Elmwood, Heather Janes at Lake and Donna Katafias at Woodmore.
Elmwood downs Otsego
During a fifth-sixth grade quiz bowl match Feb. 9, Elmwood beat Otsego 132 to 46.
High scorer for Otsego was Crosby Brewer while Elmwood’s high scorer was Chadryk Hiser.
Powell defeats Fostoria
Powell Elementary defeated Fostoria, 108-30, in a fifth-sixth grade quiz bowl match held Feb. 9.
High scorer for Powell was Levi Vanlerberg. The team is coached by Allison Coldren.
High scorers for Fostoria were Sophia Brose and Aiden Dillon. The team is coached by Erika Hossler.
Eastwood defeats Otsego
During a seventh-eighth grade quiz bowl match held Feb. 10, Eastwood defeated Otsego 80-34.
Henry Howard was high scorer at Eastwood while Hailey Swartz and Travis Ackerman led the Otsego team.
Coaches are Ken Perkins at Eastwood and Elizabeth Gerken at Otsego.
Otsego defeats Fostoria
In a seventh-eighth grade quiz bowl match held Feb. 10, Otsego defeated Fostoria 60-44.
High scorer for Otsego was Emy Wilkins. High scorer for Fostoria was Lincoln Augsburger.
Coaches are Elizabeth Gerken at Otsego and Brian Shaver at Fostoria.
Eastwood rolls past Fostoria
Eastwood’s seventh-eighth grade quiz bowl team beat their counterpart at Fostoria, 102-32, during a Feb. 10 match.
Henry Howard was the high scorer for Eastwood while Lincoln Augsburger was high scorer for Fostoria.
Coaches are Ken Perkins at Eastwood and Brian Shaver at Fostoria.