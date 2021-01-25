North Baltimore defeats Lake
The North Baltimore seventh/eighth grade quiz bowl team defeated Lake in a match held Jan. 7. The score was 74-14.
High scorers for North Baltimore were Daniel Hinkle and Kaleb Dyer.
Micah Kinn led his Lake team.
Coaches are Lisa Reider at North Baltimore and Heather Janes at Lake.
Elmwood downs Fostoria
In a Jan. 12 fifth/sixth grade quiz bowl match, Elmwood beat Fostoria, 114-56.
High scorers for Elmwood were Jake Sanders and Chadryk Hiser.
High scorers for Fostoria were Landon Sherman and Mason Cooley.
Elmwood’s coach is Sandra Laborie while Fostoria’s coach is Erika Hossler.
Elmwood beats Gibsonburg
On Jan. 19, the Elmwood seventh/eighth grade quiz bowl team beat its counterpart at Gibsonburg, 72-68.
Top scorers were Laura Tanner at Elmwood and Anthony Carpara at Gibsonburg.
Katie Smith is Elmwood’s coach while Kayla Burg coaches at Gibsonburg.
Gibsonburg wins against Eastwood
Gibsonburg outscored Eastwood, 104-76, in a seventh-eighth grade quiz bowl match held Jan. 19.
Jacob Aelker led his Gibsonburg team while Eli Smith was top scorer for Eastwood.
Burg is the Gibsonburg coach while Ken Perkins is the coach at Eastwood.