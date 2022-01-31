Powell defeats Hilfiker
North Baltimore’s Powell Elementary defeated Hilfiker Elementary with a score of 112-38 in a fifth/sixth grade match held Jan. 18.
Leading scorer for Powell was Ady Reyolds. The team is coached by Allison Coldren.
Hilfiker was led by Jace Sponseller and Malakai Brough. Erika Montgomery is the coach.
BGCA, Woodmore, Otsego meet
A fifth/sixth grade tri-match was hosted by Bowling Green Christian Academy on Jan. 19 with BGCA, Otsego and Woodmore.
BGCA defeated Otsego, 60-34.
High scorers were Nehemiah Barnes for the academy and Travis Ackerman for Otsego.
Woodmore defeated Otsego, 82-22.
High scorers were Emy WIlkins for Otsego and Satori Alter for Woodmore.
BGCA defeated Woodmore, 70-54.
High scorers were Myles Byrd for Woodmore and Graham Malanga for the academy.
Coaches were Happy Brooks, BG Christian Academy; Elizabeth Gerken, Otsego; and Donna Katafias, Woodmore.