BGCA, Woodmore defeat Fostoria
In a seventh-eighth grade match on Feb. 28, the Bowling Green Christian Academy quiz bowl team defeated Fostoria, 76-38.
High scorer for Fostoria was Lincoln Augsburger while Nemo Barnes led the BGCA team.
On March 1, Woodmore defeated Fostoria, 148-30, in the same grade-level competition.
Augsburger again was top scorer for Fostoria while Mathew Romstadt was top scorer for Woodmore.
The seventh-eighth grade quiz bowl tournament will be held today, starting at 4 p.m., at Elmwood Schools.