Elmwood defeats Otsego
In a grades 7-8 quiz bowl match held Feb. 9, Elmwood defeated Otsego, 80-70.
Top scorer for Elmwood was Laura Tanner.
Collin Wendt led his Otsego team.
Coaches are Katie Smith at Elmwood and Stevan Jechura at Otsego.
Elmwood downs Lake, Woodmore
In two 7-8 grade quiz bowl matches held Feb. 18, Elmwood defeated Lake 78-58 and Woodmore 98-48.
Laura Tanner was top scorer for Elmwood in both matches and was assisted by Emily Abke against Woodmore.
Daniel Herman led his Lake team while Anna Kigar was top scorer for Woodmore.
Coaches are Katie Smith at Elmwood, Heather Janes at Lake and Donna Katafias at Woodmore.
North Baltimore defeats Otsego
North Baltimore defeated Otsego, 76-52, in a grades 7-8 quiz bowl match.
Top scorers were Isaiah Boyce for North Baltimore and Jacob Obringer for Otsego.
Lisa Reider is the coach at North Baltimore while Stevan Jechura coaches at Otsego.
The match was held Feb. 23.