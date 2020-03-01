Quiz Bowl: BG Christian squeaks past North Baltimore - Sentinel-Tribune: Community

Quiz Bowl: BG Christian squeaks past North Baltimore

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, March 1, 2020 8:52 pm

Quiz Bowl: BG Christian squeaks past North Baltimore

In a grades 7-8 division quiz bowl match, Bowling Green Christian Academy defeated North Baltimore Junior High, 72-70.

Top scorer for the academy was Liana Cooley while Everett Mowery led his North Baltimore team.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

More about

More about

More about

Posted in , on Sunday, March 1, 2020 8:52 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended

Latest Special Edition

Popular Facebook Activity

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2020, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]