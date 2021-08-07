If giving a handmade quilt is like giving a hug, Pemberville’s Quilting Eagles have hugged nearly 200 veterans.
“A goal of the Quilts of Valor is to cover every serviceman and veteran in a quilt,” said Peg Hebler. “They don’t have to be wounded, they don’t have to be overseas, they just have to be touched by war.”
Members of the club presented their Quilts of Valor project Thursday as part of Quilt Day at the Wood County Fair.
At least 50 people crowded into a room in the pavilion to listen to the presentation.
The club had an estimated 20 quilts on display, most in combinations of red, white and blue. Some had material depicting a flying eagle or the nation’s capital, while others had “Land of the Free” and “Home of the Brave” quilted on them.
The Quilting Eagles has about 25 members, most retired from Eastwood Local Schools. They meet twice a month but seldom work on their own projects because they are so busy making walker bags, hats and mittens, children’s quilts for all the kindergarten and preschool students at Eastwood, and capes of bravery for ill children, Hebler said.
“I have no idea how many masks we’ve made in the last year and a half,” she said.
“I don’t think of us as just a quilting group. I think of us as a service organization to the Eastwood district.”
The Quilts of Valor project started in 2013 after a trip to a quilt show in Houston. It was there that the Quilting Eagles members saw the Quilts of Valor.
The wars in Afghanistan and Iraq were still happening and the wounded were being taken to Germany to be patched up before sent home, Hebler said.
The group sent 53 quilts to Germany to give both physical and emotional comfort, she said.
The quilts need to be 60 by 80 inches so they fit on a gurney, have no sparkles in the fabric, and be 100% quilting fabric.
The need for quilts hasn’t been as great as those wars have ended or scaled back, so they turned their attention closer to home. They started giving quilts out to their hometown heroes, first through the two American legions in the Eastwood district.
At that time, there were 18 World War II vets at the Pemberville legion and several more at Luckey.
Club members asked Eastwood schools permission to award quilts on Veterans Day. They started small, with eight World War II veterans. That project has continued every year except in 2020 due to the pandemic.
“It has become a tradition,” Hebler said.
She said they end each program with the message, “we know it’s been a long time, but thank you and welcome home.”
Hebler said that you don’t have to be a legion member to get a quilt.
“We feel when we are doing this, we are not giving any veterans a gift. We are awarding them for what they have done to save this country and keep us free,” said member Linda Dunmyer.
After the local veterans were served, the club then called the Pemberville Area Senior Center to give out more quilts. They have been giving away 10 quilts annually there.
Now they have people telling members they know someone who is a veteran.
“We’ve had quite a few names, so we thought this was a great success,” Hebler said.
As of Thursday, the club has given away 196 quilts. Ten of the quilts on display were to be given away in November. At a corner of every quilt is a sewn-on tag with the name of the recipient, the maker and the date the quilt was presented. Each also comes with a pillowcase.
Each quilt takes between 30 and 40 hours – or about 10 days — to make and costs about $300 in materials, Dunmyer said.
She said they get their fabric from quilt shops that are closing, annual trips to Amish country and through donations. To donate, go to the Quilting Eagles Facebook page.
“Once you start doing good for someone, other people do good by you,” Dunmyer said.
Jean Whitson, of Bowling Green, attended the program.
“They’re a selfless, caring group of ladies who come together in friendship to do something like this for our fellow veterans,” she said. “It’s needed. We need to let our veterans know we appreciate them, not only then but now. Forever.”
Charles Kokomoor of Pemberville was one of several veterans in the audience on Thursday.
He served from 1955-57 in the Navy and was called a “tweenie” as he went in after the Korean War but before the Vietnam War.
A quilt that Kokomoor got several years ago was one of the ones on display. He said he was extremely humbled when it was presented to him and very appreciative for what they’ve done for the guys in the service.
“I always have it hanging up on a chair,” he said.
“Only two defining forces have ever offered to die for us: Jesus Christ and the American soldier,” Hebler said. “One died for our soul, the other died for our freedom.”
The one-day quilt show had around 50 quilts that people had volunteered to put on exhibit.
It had been very well received, said Jenny Morlock, with the Ohio State University Extension Office.
This year’s quilt theme was related to the bicentennial of Wood County and historic patriotic quilts. The day also included demonstrations by the Prairie Depot quilt club of Wayne, Maumee Bay Country Quilters and the Black Swamp Quilters Guild, which meets in Bowling Green.