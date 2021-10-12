Are you an experienced quilter, or want to begin quilting? Quilting is made easy with software at the Wood County District Public Library from The Electric Quilt Company.
Join WCDPL and the Electric Quilt Company for a digital tour of the latest software additions for quilters at the library on Nov. 2 at 11 a.m. via Zoom.
Jenny Novinsky and Dr. Janice Frisch of the Electric Quilt Company will give a demonstration of some of the features in the Electric Quilt 8 and BlockBase+ software that has been donated to the library. Get inspired to make your own custom quilt with these two resources, and ask questions from quilting professionals. Registration is required.
To register, call 419-352-5050, email woodref@wcdpl.org, or register online at wcdpl.org.