Patrons now have access to new Electric Quilt software at the Wood County District Public Library. With the new Electric Quilt 8 (EQ8) software at the library, quilting is easier than ever.
EQ8 is the most user-friendly quilt design software on the market. With EQ8, you can design your own quilts using the 6,000+ included blocks and fabrics, or add their own to create something custom. Patrons are able to print their fabric yardage, rotary-cutting charts, templates, and foundation patterns to sew their own masterpiece.
The Electric Quilt software is available at both Bowling Green and Walbridge libraries. To use the software, see the Information Services Desk on the second floor of the Bowling Green library or the main desk at the Walbridge library. For more information, call 419-352-5050 or email woodref@wcdpl.org. These resources are provided by the Electric Quilt Company.