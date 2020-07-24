After much deliberation and discussion the Quilt Day Committee has decided to cancel Quilt Day at the 2020 Wood County Fair, because of coronavirus.
“We thank everyone for being part of quilt day and viewing the treasurers displayed for over 20 years. We will be back in 2021,” the committee said in a statement on Friday.
“We have many great volunteers and enjoy the activities offered during the day and the opportunities to view creative works. For the safety of all those volunteering, the quilted items, and our dedicated audience we have decided to wait and see everyone at the 2021 fair.”
The 125th year of the Wood County Courthouse is in 2021 and the theme for the year will be historical aspects of the county. Quilters should begin projects now that exemplify the courthouse and other historical locations in Wood County.