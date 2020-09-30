Cupola, as defined in the dictionary is “a relatively small dome-like structure on top of a building.” The word is derived from the Italian word cupola, meaning a small cap, resembling an upside-down cup.
As much as I love cupolas and the architectural interest they provide to an otherwise boring roof, the word itself strikes fear in my heart of hearts. (With all of the cholesterol in there, I hardly have room for a bunch of fear …)
On our property the wife and I have three cupolas. Excessive, you may think? I think not. One is on the garage. One is on our solid vinyl pavilion in the yard, and one is on my garden shed.
The fear of cupolas began years ago when we only had one cupola on the top of our garage. It was cute. It was tasteful. It was wooden.
“Honey,” the wife said back then, “the cupola is looking a little rough. Maybe you should think about painting it. I’ll be home in an hour after I take the son for a haircut.”
Being the excellent husband that I am, I thought, “I just bought a can of extreme white exterior latex paint. I will paint the cupola and surprise the wife when she gets back.”
So up on a black shingled roof I went with a full gallon of extreme white exterior latex to paint the cupola.
FYI, it is quite impossible to balance a full gallon of paint on a steeply pitched roof. Lesson learned that day when the entire gallon of extremely white exterior latex paint got away from me and rolled diagonally all the way down the black shingled roof in a splatter design reminiscent of all the chainsaw murder movies.
The can then left the roof, just missing the family minivan, but still managing to give it an interesting new helter-skelter paint job.
As I stood in horror looking at the mess I had created, I thought, “I wonder how many more gallons of extremely white exterior latex paint it would take to paint the whole roof.”
Well, that is a story I have never lived down in my neighborhood. Now every time I get out a ladder, the neighbors get out their lawn chairs and six-packs to see what will happen next.
Needless to say, very shortly thereafter, that cupola was replaced with a solid vinyl cupola that never needs paint.
Fast forward to 2020 (a horror movie in itself) the wife made the comment that the wooden cupola on my garden shed was looking a little rough.
I had palpitations. I broke out in a cold sweat. I got light-headed and had to sit down and breathe into a paper bag.
“I can’t,” I panted. “I just can’t go through that kind of humiliation again. I still see extreme white exterior latex paint in my nightmares.”
“Not to worry, dear. I already ordered a brand spankin’ new solid vinyl cupola with a copper top. It should be here tomorrow.”
The relief I felt was palpable, I tell, palpable. We how have a shiny new cupola on our shed that I personally installed without incident. The neighbors grumbled as they packed up their lawn chairs and six-packs disappointed at the ending of my rooftop movie.
But to this day, whenever I hear the words extreme white exterior latex paint … I pee a little.
Raul Ascunce is a freelance columnist for the Sentinel-Tribune. He may be contacted at RaulAscunce@gmail.com.