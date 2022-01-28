The Wood County District Public Library’s I Love Ohio Scavenger Hunt is back. This year’s scavenger hunt will take place Feb. 11-14 at the library, 251 N. Main St.
Put your sleuthing skills to the test and prove your Ohio history knowledge by hunting through WCDPL’s Local History Collection for answers to trivia questions. Participate alone or in a team. Prizes will be awarded to the individual or team with the most correct answers.
Pick up an entry form at the second floor Information Services Desk at starting at 9 a.m. on Feb. 11 and turn it in by 5 p.m. on Feb. 14 to be entered for a chance to win. For questions, call 419-352-5050, email woodref@wcdpl.org, or visit wcdpl.org.