November is only a few days away, and we still have not experienced our first killing frost. People are wondering if they should cut back perennials before winter arrives. In this case, there is no wrong answer because there are good reasons to leave the foliage in place, as well as good reasons to cut it back — and when to wait.
Many of our flowers provide seed which feeds birds like goldfinches and other wildlife in winter. Echinacea is one such plant, but not all of the newer hybrids produce seed. Cultivars with double flowers do not provide a source of winter food, but they can provide interest in the garden. Consider leaving them in place until spring. Other plants that provide seed include sunflowers, zinnias, cosmos, rudbeckia and coreopsis.
Winter interest is another reason we might choose to keep perennials in place until spring. Beds planted primarily in annuals and herbaceous perennials can look rather bleak during the winter months if all the foliage is cut back in the fall. To provide a bit of texture and interest in the garden, keep the sturdier plants in place. Grasses and herbaceous perennials such as Autumn Joy sedum can hold up all winter, look wonderful dusted with snow, and cover bare ground on snowless days. In fact, leaving plants in place can help protect the soil from wind erosion.
It is best to pull out the annuals including their roots after the first killing frost. What about composting annuals and perennials I have cut back? If the foliage or plants have any diseases, it is best not to compost. Disease pathogens may not be totally killed in the compost pile. It is better to bag and dispose of diseased plants than to take the chance of spreading the pathogens later.
Another reason some gardeners choose to cut back perennials in fall is if rodents are a problem. Mice and other small animals may make their winter home in the base of a bushy grass. Removing their winter home can help in managing these pests.
Normally by now, we have had several frosts, and we can safely start making decisions on what to cut back and what can wait. Perennial fall cleanup, which includes cutting back foliage, occurs after they have gone dormant or after a few killing frosts. With frost being late this year, decisions of when to start cutting may be on hold for a little while longer. It is important to cut back hostas and remove all their leaves from the ground as soon as the frost takes them. Dead Hosta leaves harbor slug eggs that will hatch and ruin next year’s greenery. Other perennials that can be cut back along with the hostas include peonies, daylilies and other perennials that do not add anything visually to the winter garden.
When cutting down a plant, leave about two inches above the soil to mark its location. This is especially important for plants that emerge late such as butterfly weed, rose mallow and balloon flower. You will be less likely to dig into them accidentally before they appear in spring if you can see a portion of their stalks. Bypass pruners are preferred because they make a clean cut through the stem of the plant. Hedge clippers work fine, but for a large planting, try a power hedge trimmer for efficiency.
In northern Ohio, where growing seasons are short, gardeners have more time for cleanup chores in autumn. There’s something very satisfying about making an early start on next year’s garden.