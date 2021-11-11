PERRYSBURG — Do you have an idea for a project that protects or preserves our environment? Want to create a program on conservation or horticulture? Interested in beautifying one of our public spaces? If you have a project idea, the Country Garden Club of Perrysburg wants to hear from you.
The Country Garden Club of Perrysburg has begun accepting proposals for its 2022 Community Project Grants. Project proposals can be found at www.cgcperrysburg.com. The deadline is March 1. Proposals from both non-profit organizations and individuals are welcome. Projects should benefit Northwest Ohio.
“Since 1934, Country Garden Club has funded more than $500,000 in community projects,” said Nancy Lehmann, Country Garden Club president. “Among our most recent projects have been landscaping at the new Rotary Park; bee houses; water bottle fillers at Perrysburg schools; gardens at Hospice of Northwest Ohio; and interns for both the 577 Foundation and the Black Swamp Conservancy.”
There is no dollar limit on proposals.
“One of our first projects—back in 1934—was $10 for wildflowers at Walbridge Park,” Lehmann said. “Our largest one-time gift was $32,800 given to Wood County parks for the preservation of the Sawyer Nature Preserve.”
According to Lehmann, Country Garden Club has given even larger gifts for multi-year projects, including W.W. Knight Nature Preserve and the creation of Woodland Park.
Project funds are primarily raised through the club’s annual Holiday Trunk Show, held each October.