PERRYSBURG — A $500,000 donation by ProMedica will pay for art programs and STEM projects in the schools, and a health program at a local community center.
The gift, announced on Wednesday, will also endow a scholarship.
“We believe our responsibility to our community reaches beyond the care we provide in the clinical setting,” said Kate Sommerfeld, vice president of community relations at ProMedica.
Perrysburg Schools, Perrysburg Schools Foundation and ProMedica announced the major partnership totaling $500,000 over the next six years. It will support:
• Arts Programs to provide opportunities for student discovery, experience and growth within the fine and performing arts from preschool through grade 12 while also enhancing program sustainability.
• STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) to allow for classroom grants and special projects within the STEM programs. A portion of this ($1,000 each year) will be applied to a ProMedica Scholarship.
• Athletics for general support of athletic programs and facilities.
• The Healthy Living Program at the Perrysburg Heights Community Center to fund teaching and programming for area families.
• Perrysburg High School Career Exploration to be used by the counseling office to enhance career exploration efforts for grades 9-12.
ProMedica will be providing rapid access to health care for the student athletics program by providing on-site athletic trainers and physicians for games and events.
“We are so grateful to ProMedica for making this investment in our students, programs and classrooms,” said Superintendent Thomas Hosler. “Perrysburg Schools is proud to partner with ProMedica, and we thankfully accept this gift, which will enable us to greatly enhance the opportunities we are able to offer our students.”
“The Perrysburg Schools Foundation exists to support innovation and success in the classroom,” Kelly Rose Hirsh ’98, president of the Perrysburg Schools Foundation. “A gift like this allows us to do even more in those areas.”