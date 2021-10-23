FOSTORIA — ProMedica is offering a free, three-day job training program to become trained and certified in Environmental Services disinfection.
This career certificate program is intended for participants who want to work in environmental services in a healthcare setting. An EVS technician in a healthcare setting may have responsibilities such as infection prevention, cleaning and disinfection, waste and linen handling and floor care. Participants must be able to read and write in English and be at least 18 years old.
Trainers of the program will provide training material upon screening and registration for the program with the Fostoria Learning Center and will register participants for the final exam. Upon passing, participants will become trained and certified in EVS and candidates may be considered for possible employment opportunities with Environmental Services at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital and ProMedica Memorial Hospital in Fremont.
Registration for the class is required and spots are limited. The deadline to register is Nov. 1. For more information or to register for the class, contact the Fostoria Learning Center at 419-408-5540.