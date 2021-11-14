FOSTORIA – ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital is now equipped with the da Vinci Robotic Surgical System, providing a less invasive way to perform surgery.
The robot is used for general surgeries such as cholecystectomies (gall bladder removal) and hernia repair, with the hope to expand to gynecological procedures in the future.
The hospital utilized the robot on its first patient at the end of October.
The da Vinci Robotic Surgical System is an advancement in surgical technique and patient care, providing the surgeon with three-dimensional vision of the surgical site, precise movement and some force feedback sensation of the surgical field.
A da Vinci case involves the surgeon seated at a console with a full view of the surgical site. The robot is positioned over the patient and instrumentation is put in place. The surgeon controls every aspect of the procedure in real time and in full vision. The unit is not pre-programmed, nor is it able to move by itself. Each motion of the robotic arms connected to the surgical table is directed by the surgeon.
The EndoWrist enables the robotic arms to convert every hand movement made by the surgeon into precise, miniature movements of the da Vinci instruments.
The use of robotic-assisted surgery offers many benefits to patients, including:
· Smaller incisions
· Less discomfort
· Less scarring
· Lower risk of infection and post-surgical complications
· Shorter hospital stays
· Faster return to daily routine
· Very good clinical outcomes
· Greater overall satisfaction with the surgical experience
“It’s important to know that with the use of robotic-assisted surgery, patients can get back to their daily routine much more quickly with less discomfort,” said Michael Bielefeld, MD, general surgeon at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital. “The use of this technology offers a more positive experience for patients when it comes to their surgery and recovery time.”