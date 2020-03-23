Prom canceled, graduation moved for BG schools

Prom for Bowling Green City Schools juniors and seniors has been canceled and the graduation ceremony has been moved, due to coronavirus concerns.

In a letter to parents on Monday, Superintendent Francis Scruci said that commencement had been scheduled for May 31 at the Stroh Center on the Bowling Green State University campus.

“While that seems a long way off, it really is just around the corner. Therefore, we are tentatively postponing and rescheduling our commencement ceremony to Sunday, June 28, 2020,” he said. “We are hopeful this is far enough out that the virus will be under control and the shutdown will be lifted. If the June date is still not meeting the directives from the Governor (Mike DeWine), please know we are committed to making this memory become a reality.”

Scruci said canceling prom was a difficult decision.

“Unfortunately, based on the uncertainty of when things may get back to normal, we are canceling the prom for the 2019-20 school year and will look forward to that event next spring,” he said.

The yearbook adviser has offered to include photos of seniors dressed for prom in the publication.

“One of the most difficult parts of this shutdown is what it is doing to our senior class. We are concerned and considerate of how this is impacting them and want them to understand that we care and support them,” Scruci said.

Also in the update to parents and guardians, Scruci said that last week the food service department served 1215 breakfasts and lunches to students. This food service is for all students K-12 in the Bowling Green City Schools, even those not designated as a free or reduced lunch student.

Any family wanting to take advantage of the breakfast and lunch program being offered each day needs to email aforschner@bgcs.k12.oh.us . This will allow a food count in order to meet the needs of families.

Nearly 400 Chromebooks have been given to our students and families.

The status of the high school musical performance is still unknown, Scruci said.

The spring musical will be performed based on the students’ return date.

“That means the performance could be anything from a ‘concert version’ performance up to and including a full performance. If the timing of our return does not permit a full performance this year, the intent would be to perform ‘The Little Mermaid’ next spring,” he said.