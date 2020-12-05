MILLBURY — A trip to Mexico has led a Lake High School teacher to turn his lessons to not about finding the answers, but the steps needed to reach a conclusion.
Brian Ringholz spent the summer of 2019 in Baja, Mexico, as part of Project Dragonfly, a global field program at Miami University.
The three-summer hands-on program will culminate in a Master of Biology for Ringholz in December 2021.
Ringholz has been a biology teacher at Lake for three years and was introduced to Project Dragonfly while at a professional development event in the summer of 2018. He was talking about getting his master’s degree and was told to check out the MU program.
“You can travel with it, which led me to it,” he said.
During the summer, MU partners with several ecological hotspots around the world with conservation organizations.
Ringholz was accepted into the program in January 2019 and that summer went to Mexico.
The group stayed on a ranch for six days then went to the Vermilion Sea Institute on the Sea of Cortez for six days.
At the ranch, he slept outside on cots – no tents — and at one point sought the shade of a cactus to get relief from the bright moonlight. At the institute, he swam with whale sharks and sea lions.
Ringholz collected data and learned how to do research and approach answering questions from a science standpoint.
They set up comparative questions and looked for the answer. For instance, in the desert, his group saw that some cacti have different lengths of brown at their base. They wanted to know if it had to do with height or age.
“What we found was there wasn’t rhyme or reason why some cactus has browner at the bottom at other.”
While an answer wasn’t found, he did learn how to set up the question and collect data.
“The answer wasn’t important, it was how we got there,” Ringholz said. “It used to drive me crazy, but it’s not about the answer, it’s about how you get there.”
At the sea institute, he noticed while snorkeling there were sandy bottoms and bottoms covered by plants. He then studied whether the plethora of puffer fish preferred the plant or sandy bottom.
“We set up an experiment to find out if they were more likely to be in one spot or the other. We found out there wasn’t any difference,” he said. “It wasn’t about finding the answer, it was more about how we set it up and how we got to that point.”
Ringholz now does more inquiry lessons with his students and has them answer comparative questions.
One of his projects last year was taking his kids to the ditch north of campus to study water quality.
“Instead of going out there on one day and saying the pH today was 7.3 … we compared it to days before rain and days after rain and see if the pH changed.”
If it did, students then had to determine what caused it to change, Ringholz said.
The lesson had students approaching the task from a comparative standpoint.
“That leads to new knowledge to build upon.”
This year he had students study the level of microplastics in streams and ditches within and outside city limits.
“We wanted to know if you’re more likely to find microplastics in the city versus outside,” Ringholz said. “We found out there wasn’t a significant difference but we found out more than half of our samples had microplastics in them.”
He had his students make posters to educate others on microplastics and just hung them in the school this week.
Ringholz said that his style become more activity-based in his teaching style than when he started seven years ago at Tecumseh High School near Dayton.
“My first year to this year is completely night and day,” he has told his students.
This summer he was supposed to travel to Australia to dive at the Great Barrier Reef, but the trip was canceled due to the coronavirus. Instead, he worked on a conservation campaign to supply electronic devices to the sea institute.
Ringholz hopes to get to Australia next summer, but his second choice is Kenya or Namibia in Africa.
The course encompasses 15 countries throughout the world including Africa, Australia, Asia, Mongolia, Belize and Brazil in the Americas.
If he goes to Australia, in addition to scuba diving (he became scuba dive certified after his trip to Mexico), he expects to head to the wilderness and see how a farm is self-sustaining and swim to the reef to collect data and see the bleaching of the coral reef.
If the pandemic shuts down travel for next year as well, Ringholz said he may consider pushing back graduation to allow him to take another trip.
“The best way to find out about yourself is to get out of your own comfort zone and Dragonfly does exactly that,” he said. “It’s not a traditional learning environment where there are lectures. It’s very, very project-based. … In the summers, you are doing that with like-minded people who want to get out of their comfort zones.”
As part of his studies, Ringholz has developed a Google tour about harmful algal blooms he now uses in the classroom and developed a Prezi presentation on smartphone apps for nature and conservation searches such as how to finds parks near you or identify plants.