Melanie Dusseau-Ray, Northwest State Community College, will be the guest speaker for the Tea & Talk Series on July 14 from 2-5 p.m. 2:00-4 p.m. at the Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Road.
The July Tea & Talk Series will take a look at how Nathaniel Hawthorne infamously dubbed Progressive Era writers like Kate Chopin and Charlotte Perkins Gilman a “damned mob of scribbling women.”
This talk will explore the parallel between literature, history, shifting gender roles, and the widespread social and political change of the time period that drastically transformed the public and private lives of women, as documented in groundbreaking short fiction like Chopin’s “The Story of an Hour” and Gilman’s autobiographical “The Yellow Wall-Paper.”
Reservations and payment need to be paid by July 8 by either calling 419-352-0967 or visiting woodcountyhistory.org. Admission is $23 for adults and $18 for Wood County Historical Society members. Admission includes tea, light refreshments by Carpe Diem Catering, Pemberville, and the program. The museum will be open for self-guided tours and is handicap accessible.
This program is part of a monthly tea series hosted by the museum. A complete list of teas and other programs can be found at woodcountyhistory.org.