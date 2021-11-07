DUNBRIDGE – Principle Business Enterprises Inc. and the Elizabeth Dole Foundation have partnered to provide veterans and their families free in-home help.
The Relief and Freedom for Veteran Caregivers encourages caregivers of wounded, ill or injured servicemembers to apply for free respite support and, for those with absorbent product needs, a customized incontinence care kit at TranquilityProducts.com/Respite.
This partnership launched with a $100,000 donation from the Principle Family Fund, a philanthropic affiliate of PBE established by the company’s founders. The Dole Foundation is committed to matching the Principle Family Fund gift with additional contributions.
“Through our partnership with PBE, we are able to fulfill the urgent needs of military and Caregivers by providing the relief they deserve. Too often, the lack of affordable, convenient and professional respite care takes a significant toll on the emotional and physical wellbeing of these hidden heroes and their families,” said Steve Schwab, CEO of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation. “The typical family we serve includes a caregiver, a veteran or servicemember, and at least one child living in the household, so we estimate approximately 500 individuals will be served through this investment.”
“PBE has a special focus on supporting Veterans and their families, and the Dole Foundation’s mission to uplift the lives of those providing the most intimate of care to servicemembers aligns perfectly with our values,” said Chuck Stocking, chairman of the PBE Board of Directors.
The program offers 35 hours of free inhome care through CareLinx, for non-skilled respite services, such as companionship, light housekeeping, grocery shopping, meal preparation, transportation, exercise, toileting and bathing, feeding, dressing and grooming.
In addition to respite relief, veterans who experience incontinence can also request a customized Tranquility product sample kit containing adult disposable briefs, pull-on underwear, personal care pads and underpads.
“Having been a caretaker for both of my parents has helped me design Tranquility products with the caregiver’s experience in mind,” said Carmie Maloney, PBE VP of quality assurance and product development.
More than a quarter of all caregivers experience “excessive burden,” and the 5.5 million Americans who tend to servicemembers are particularly prone to mental burnout.
Military personnel may struggle with service-connected wounds, illnesses and injuries. Their caregivers often find themselves in the “Caregiver Combat Zone” of overseeing an injured spouse, as well as aging parents and young children. In response, the Dole Foundation has created the Hidden Heroes national registry aimed at connecting caregivers with resources and support. Respite relief participants are automatically enrolled in this network.
PBE’s partnership with the foundation kicked off in October and will continue through National Family Caregivers Month in November.
For more information, visit TranquilityProducts.com/Respite.
Founded by U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Dole in 2012, the foundation works with leaders in the public, private, nonprofit, and faith communities to recognize military caregivers’ service and promote their wellbeing. Visit HiddenHeroes.org for more information.
Principle Business Enterprises manufactures high-performance absorbent products and footwear safety solutions with applications in healthcare, industrial processing and at-home use. PBE is a family-owned business with two locations in Northwest Ohio.