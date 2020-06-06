NORTH BALTIMORE – North Baltimore School student Maddy Gerdeman is credited with stepping up to save the student council.
This is not a common goal for a young person, but Gerdeman said she wanted her senior year to end with a bang.
Helping to make clear the plans for council turned out to be a tremendous learning experience for all involved. She has seen clearly how her ideals can make life better for everyone.
It all began with an unexpected roadblock. Gerdeman said at the start of her senior year, a new adviser was assigned to student council, and in his inexperience, wanted to do some things differently. This included discontinuing the traditional blood drive.
Gerdeman, who was serving as student council vice president, wanted to have the blood drive go as it had in the past, so she sought support from other teachers and Principal Bob Falkenstein. Gerdeman said she was so intent to host the blood drive that she offered to run the event by herself.
As it turned out, student council did decide to host the blood drive and on March 12, they collected units from approximately 25 people.
Gerdeman said the new adviser came to understand the importance of the traditional blood drive to the seniors as well as his role in guiding, not leading the group.
“We get along great now,” she said.
Gerdeman said the person who helped her to be brave enough to assert her feelings was Falkenstein.
“He has been like a second Dad to me,” she said.“He would always tell me he supported the decisions I made.”
The principal, she said, was also instrumental in her choice of a career after high school
Gerdeman will be attending Bowling Green State University studying for an Early Childhood Education degree.
Because of her experiences tutoring kindergarten and third-grade students three days a week at Powell Elementary, Gerdeman said she would like to begin her career teaching the third grade.
She said that she finds tutoring the third graders inspiring.
“They can read when they get here and are capable of independent work, and they come into the new year excited to learn new things,” she said. “I would really like to focus on the language arts with them … mixed in with a lot of fun activities because if kids are having fun they also learn better.”
Once Gerdeman attains her teaching goals, she intends to keeping going to college because her ideal goal would be to become an elementary principal.
“I think principal is an ideal job because he or she gets to look at the big picture of education and guide the school toward their goals.”
Gerdeman said her parents Matthew Gerdeman and Michelle Bowers were instrumental in her success.
“They were here for me from day one.”
She said her dad is a very hard worker who knows how to save for the future.
She thinks it’s her mother’s career as a nurse inspired in her the desire to help people in need. As a matter of fact, Gerdeman said she originally thought her career would also be in nursing.
“But I realize that elementary teaching is my calling,” she said.